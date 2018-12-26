Plenty of sunshine Wednesday before more wet weather moves in late-week!

SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE WEEK: Following a dry and chilly holiday, plenty of sunshine will stick around for Wednesday and the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will be warming through the rest of the week. This afternoon we will make a run for the mid 40s and feel pretty pleasant with above average temperatures for the day. Heading into Thursday, we remain dry for most of the day, but cloud cover will be increasing through the day. By the afternoon, we will likely be under mostly cloudy skies. Despite the cloud cover, we should again at least make a run for the mid 40s Thursday afternoon. Late Thursday, showers will begin to overspread the region with most of the shower activity moving in overnight. The earliest we should see any wet weather will likely be 8-9 PM and steady rain continues overnight. Waking up Friday morning, we will still watch steady rain through the early morning hours before on and off showers become the trend of Friday. Temperatures will once again spike into the upper 50s and potentially 60s on Friday afternoon!

COLDER AIR COMING, SNOW CHANCES: Temperatures will still try to hold onto the 50s during the overnight period Friday night into Saturday morning, but will quickly crash into the low 40s by Saturday afternoon. Looking ahead to Sunday, highs will struggle to climb out of the mid 30s! With the incoming colder air, I am also monitoring the chance for some snow showers on Sunday. Some model guidance has been hinting at the chance for a weak clipper system to bring a bit of winter weather our way by the end of the weekend. As of this morning, models have been tracking the storm just to our south which would mean a few clouds for us, but nothing major as far as snow goes. We will continue to monitor this chance for snow showers over the next couple of days.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash