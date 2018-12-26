Police looking for York man accused of assaulting victim

YORK — Police are looking for a York man wanted in connection with an assault over the weekend.

Khalic Cross, 24, allegedly choked, punched and pistol-whipped the victim during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 500 block of North Hartley Street early Saturday morning.

The victim told police that she got into an argument with Cross because he was intoxicated. When Cross got angry, he allegedly placed his hand around the victim’s neck, doing this “on and off for about a minute,” the criminal complaint states.

Cross released his hands from the victim’s neck but allegedly pulled a gun on the victim when she went to grab her cell phone to call police. Cross then made the victim look for his cell phone and when she couldn’t find it, he allegedly struck the victim on the back of her neck with the gun.

The victim sustained a bloody swollen lip and a mark on the back of her neck from being struck, the criminal complaint says.

Cross faces strangulation, simple assault and harassment charges, court document show.