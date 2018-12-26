× Woman charged following alleged theft of money, lottery tickets and vehicle in York County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — A woman wanted in connection to two thefts earlier this month in York County was apprehended last week in Ocean City, Maryland, according to police.

Shawna Beard, 32, is accused of stealing money and lottery tickets from a Turkey Hill in West York on December 14 and then, a day later, allegedly driving off with a Sunoco employee’s vehicle in Spring Grove. She was stopped in Ocean City on December 17 in the stolen vehicle, police say.

Beard faces a slew of charges, including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations, court documents show.

Police allege that Beard entered each store on December 14 and December 15 with clip board and papers, portraying herself as an auditor.

According to police, Beard is suspected of other crimes that are currently being investigated in the area.