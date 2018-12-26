Woman remembers fallen York County EMT that saved her life twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The York County community is mourning the loss of 58-year-old ‘Northeastern Area EMS' paramedic, Robert Kohler, after he died from a cardiac emergency on the job on Christmas morning.

Kohler was a 26 year EMS veteran.

For Cathy Hollinger of East Manchester Township, says Kohler’s gave her an extra change at life, twice.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Robert," said Cathy Hollinger. He saved my life," she added.

Six years ago, Hollinger was at home with her family when she began having chest pains and suffered a heart attack.

When EMS crews arrived, Hollinger says Kohler was the one who saved her.

"He was the one that actually saved my life and continued to give me my life with grandkids", said Hollinger.

Two years ago, Hollinger had another medical emergency. When crews arrived to her home, she noticed a familiar face.

“Robert showed up at my door again," said Hollinger. “When he came in here the second time he remembered me right away and it was four years later! He just got up and gave me a big hug," she added.

Hollinger says for that reason, Kohler will always hold a special place in her heart.

“He was a wonderful person, a very special person and now he’s an angel," said Hollinger. “He is my guardian angel, he really is," she added.

In a Facebook post, Northeastern Area EMS wrote in part -- quote -- "Our hearts continue to ache. We have each other and we will forever lift up our brothers. Rest easy sir."

Funeral arrangements have been set for Friday, January 4 at 12:00 p.m. at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mount Wolf. A public viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 3 as well as Friday January 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mount Wolf.