× Accomac restaurant, property in Hellam Township sells for $1 million

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — The property that is home to a landmark restaurant in York County looks to be getting a fresh start in 2019.

ROCK Commercial Real Estate announced Thursday that Accomac Ferry Docks, LLC has purchased the Accomac and the property it lies on, almost two months to the day the restaurant closed its doors. The $1 million sale also includes the restaurant’s liquor license, furniture, fixtures and equipment, according to the news release.

The new owners say they need a place to live sustainably in the waning years, adding that they’re interested in the vision residents have for this space, “whether it be sustainable food service, recreation, education, bed & breakfast, yoga, stand up boarding, and/or arts and entertainment,” the release states.

The Accomac is a 16,502 square-foot historic stone structure that sits on 7.9 acres of land on the bank of the Susquehanna River across from Marietta and just over a mile and a half north of Route 30.