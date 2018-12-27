× Christmas tree curbside pickup schedule, drop-off locations throughout central PA

Here’s a look at the Christmas tree curbside pickup schedule and some drop-off locations throughout central Pennsylvania:

Lancaster County

Curbside pickup

City of Lancaster – Residents should place trees at curbside on their regularly scheduled collection day where they set out trash and recyclable materials. To be collected for recycling into mulch, trees must be free of all decorations including ornaments, lights, tinsel, and stands.

Collection dates: January 7-11, 14-18

Lancaster Township – Collection of real Christmas trees is from January 7-10 (this is the only free pickup). If you miss the free collection week, you must purchase a red extra service tag from the township office and attach it to the tree.

Drop-off locations

Lancaster Township – Christmas trees are accepted between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from January 2-4 and January 7-11. The yard waste facility is located at 1357 Meadowcreek Lane. Users must enter via the Elm Avenue driveway and exit onto Meadowcreek Lane.

Lancaster County Central Park – Main entrance located along Chesapeake Street, Lancaster. Call the Park Office at 717-299-8215 for information.

Martin Mulch Products – Located at 55 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata. Call 717-733-1602 for information.

Zeager Brothers – Located at 4000 East Harrisburg Pike, Middletown. Call 717-944-7481 for information.

Lebanon County

Drop-off locations

Greater Lebanon Refuse Authority Saving and Convenience Center – Christmas trees are accepted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. from December 26 to February 16. The recycling location is at 1610 Russell Road.

York County

Drop-off locations

York County Solid Waste Authority – Christmas trees are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from December 26 through January 31. Residents should follow the signs along Blackbridge Road directing them to the parking lot across from the Resource Recovery Center at 2651 Blackbridge Road. There is no fee to York County residents.

Roth Family Farms – Located at 5051 Tannery Road in Glenville … about one mile south of Jefferson Circle