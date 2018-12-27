Dry Thursday with some sunshine, but showers arrive late this evening

DRY THURSDAY, SHOWERS TONIGHT: It’s a quiet and chilly start across Central PA with some foggy and misty spots. Temperatures are in the 20s to lower 30s, making for a few slippery spots. Clouds break a bit during the morning, but with the next system fast approaching, clouds thicken through the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon. Showers arrive later during the evening, around 10 P.M. and through the night. There’s plenty of showers through morning, so hav e the umbrella ready for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures dip a little to start during the evening, but they are in the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight. It’s mild and breezy Friday, but the showers become less numerous during the afternoon. Conditions continue to gradually dry during the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50s!

BREEZY & CHILLY WEEKEND: Saturday is much drier with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It’s also quite breezy too. Temperatures overnight Friday and into Saturday morning drop into the 40s. Afternoon temperatures are only in the 40s. Clouds increase Sunday as the next system develops. There’s a very small chance for a few snow showers or flurries, but for now, expect nothing major.

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST: The next system spreads fast throughout the region Monday, bringing plenty of showers to the region. It’s a damp one for New Year’s Eve plans. Expect to need the umbrella, and that’s going to last through much of the night. The showers dry out very early on New Year’s Day, with breezes picking up fast through the day. Temperatures Monday are slow to rise to near 40 degrees. On Tuesday, expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s. Wednesday is partly cloudy and breezy. Colder air starts to move into the region. Highs are in the 30s.

Have a great Thursday!