Get your New Year’s eve poppin’ with these drink recipes and champagne suggestions

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– New Year’s Eve is almost here!
It’s time to get your drinks ready.
Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by with drink recipes and champagne suggestions.
Check them out in the video above.
Here are the drink recipes:
Suggested Champagnes on Sale:
· Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, on sale for $7 off in December
· Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut, on sale for $3 off in December
Top 5 Champagne Suggestions for New Year’s:
· Perrier Jouet Fleur de Champagne Belle Epoque
· Moet and Chandon Ice Imperial
· Moet and Chandon Imperial Rose
· Taittinger Brut Champagne
· Piper Heidsieck Extra Dry Champagne
Suggested Sparklings on Sale:
· Moët & Chandon Impérial Rosé, on sale for $3 off in December
· La Marca Prosecco, on sale for $3 off in December
Scottish Sparkler Recipe
· 1 cube brown sugar
· 3 drops Angostura bitters
· 1 oz Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Highland 10 Year Old
· Luc Belaire Gold Brut
Combine first three ingredients in a flute glass and top with sparkling wine; stir gently.
Midnight Twist Recipe
· 1 ½ oz Bluecoat Gin
· 1 oz fresh lemon juice
· 1 oz simple syrup
· La Marca Prosecco
· 1 lemon peel
Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with a lemon peel.