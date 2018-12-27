Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Get your New Year’s eve poppin’ with these drink recipes and champagne suggestions

Posted 8:00 AM, December 27, 2018, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– New Year’s Eve is almost here!

It’s time to get your drinks ready.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by with drink recipes and champagne suggestions.

Check them out in the video above.

Here are the drink recipes:

Check out these holiday cocktails!

Related Story
Getting your holiday cocktails ready with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Suggested Champagnes on Sale:

·         Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, on sale for $7 off in December

·         Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut, on sale for $3 off in December

Top 5 Champagne Suggestions for New Year’s:

·         Perrier Jouet Fleur de Champagne Belle Epoque

Holiday cocktail ideas for your get-togethers

Related Story
Keep your Thanksgiving lively with these drink recipes from Fine Wine & Good Spirits

·         Moet and Chandon Ice Imperial

·         Moet and Chandon Imperial Rose

·         Taittinger Brut Champagne

·         Piper Heidsieck Extra Dry Champagne

Drinks for your New Year s Eve party

Related Story
Celebrate Halloween with drink selections from Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Suggested Sparklings on Sale:

·         Moët & Chandon Impérial Rosé, on sale for $3 off in December

·         La Marca Prosecco, on sale for $3 off in December

 

Scottish Sparkler Recipe

·         1 cube brown sugar

·         3 drops Angostura bitters

·         1 oz Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Highland 10 Year Old

·         Luc Belaire Gold Brut

Combine first three ingredients in a flute glass and top with sparkling wine; stir gently.

 

Midnight Twist Recipe

·         1 ½ oz Bluecoat Gin

·         1 oz fresh lemon juice

·         1 oz simple syrup

·         La Marca Prosecco

·         1 lemon peel

Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with a lemon peel.