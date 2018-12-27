Harrisburg man accused of raping unconscious woman at gathering in October 2016

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection with the rape of an unconscious woman.

Sage Ifill, 25, faces felony counts of rape and sexual assault, court documents show.

Ifill is accused of raping the victim during a gathering at a residence in the 200 block of Hummel Street on October 17, 2016.

The victim reported the incident to police a year later, speaking to them in December 2017. She told police she was “extremely intoxicated and unaware that the sexual intercourse was occurring.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim remembers falling asleep and then waking up and feeling ill. She then felt sore in her genital area which led her to Harrisburg Hospital where a rape kit was completed, according to the criminal complaint. Police note the victim submitted the rape kit anonymously due to fear.

Police interviewed three individuals who attended the gathering in which authorities learned the victim was extremely intoxicated and she threw up several times because of it, the criminal complaint says.

The individuals allegedly heard Ifill having sex with the victim and when they saw them in a bed, the victim was not awake, according to the criminal complaint. Ifill allegedly bragged to them about having sex with the victim.