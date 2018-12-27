× Lancaster City man shot on Christmas Day, authorities search for suspect

LANCASTER CITY – The Lancaster City Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Christmas Day.

The incident happened a little after 5 a.m. around the 700 block of East Walnut street at North Franklin Street.

Officers found a 28-year-old male of Lancaster City with gun shot wounds to his right shoulder and right ear. According to police, the victim told officers that an unknown man approached him and asked him something before firing two shots at him.

The male was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, numerous shell casings were found in an alley behind homes along the 700 block East Walnut Street. They say at least one shot entered through a second floor bedroom of an occupied home. No one was injured according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Tom Ginder at 717-735-3495 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously. You can also text a tip to Crime Stoppers at 847411.