Lancaster County Drug Task Force K9 Bear has good year

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force K9 Bear has been a very good boy this year.

The force say the chocolate lab was assisted with over 60 searches of residences, storage units and businesses and involved in about 40 searches of vehicles.

In 2018 Bear have assisted with many jobs some include:

3,026 grams (3.24 kilograms) of cocaine

8,300 bags (250.32 grams) of heroin / fentanyl

444.36 grams of methamphetamine

249 pounds of marijuana

4.2 pounds of THC “wax”

“Bear is without a doubt part of the Task Force’s daily routine,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said. “The seizure numbers are somewhat startling, but illustrate the important work being done by that team, including Bear, to remove dealers and the poisons they sell from our communities.”

Bear will turn 4-years-old early next year. He is handled by Detective Anthony Lombardo.

Detective Lombardo pays for much of Bear’s daily care. Anyone who wishes to make a donation of any amount for grooming, training, etc. can send donations to:

Office of the Lancaster County District Attorney

Attn: Drug Task Force

50 N. Duke St., 5th Floor

Lancaster, Pa. 17608

All donations are tax deductible. Checks can be made out to the Lancaster Police Foundation/ sert and “K-9 Bear” can be written in the check memo line.

If you would like to follow Bear for his daily activities on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/K9-Bear-188622305123100/