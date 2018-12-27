Mother of man killed by hit and run driver in Perry Co. says she’s not angry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. -- State Police in Perry County continue to investigate a hit and run that killed a 29-year-old man.

The mother of the victim sat down with FOX43 to talk about the investigation and how it has impacted their family.

We know Pennsylvania State Police seized the Jeep Wrangler that allegedly hit and killed Nick Watson.

Although, troopers haven't made any arrests yet, Watson's family tells us, they are confident authorities will find the person responsible.

Meanwhile, they remember a man they say was loved by so many.

Close friends call him a good man and a great father.

Family members tell FOX43 they never really knew how many lives Watson touched until his death.

"If anything positive can come out of what happened, we are so humbled at the fact that the people he has touched, are coming from everywhere," said Brenda Watson, Nick's mother.

Authorities say a driver hit and killed Watson early Sunday morning in New Bloomfield.

State police found his body along the side of West Main Street.

"They have not 110% identified the person driving that vehicle, so they have a lot of work to do," explained Watson.

Even though someone left her son to die, Brenda Watson says she cannot be angry.

"If I am angry, and I waste that time, right now, being angry, I am taking it away from my son," she said.

Instead, Watson says she is focusing on her family and Nick's baby girl, Olivia.

"We had to tell her today, that her daddy is gone..... She did very well, probably better than I did. I can say that Is probably the hardest thing I ever had to do is explain to her she doesn't have a father here, and she simply said to us, 'I miss my daddy,'" explained Watson.

The Watson's have setup an account at Orrstown Bank for Olivia's future.

They say people interested in donating can contact any one of the bank's locations and ask to have their donation put in Olivia Watson's name.

"It is something that her father is not going to be here to give her. I want her life to be a success," stated Brenda Watson.

FOX43 did call Pennsylvania State Police to see what more they could tell us about the hit and run; all they could say is it is an active investigation. Services will be held Friday, December 28 at 1 p.m. in Trinity Christian Church, located at 106 W. High Street, New Bloomfield.

Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.