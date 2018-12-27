× Police investigate stolen bolts and washers from Ephrata Rail Trail

EPHRATA, Lancaster – Police are investigating after more than 30 bolts and washers were stolen from the wooden safety rail along the Ephrata Rail Trail.

The theft happened along the stretch of trail near the 100 block of North State Street. Ephrata Public Works Department reported the incident.

Police believe the theft happened sometime between Dec. 21st and Dec. 26th.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.