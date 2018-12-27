Police search for thief who removed dozens of safety bolts and washers from Ephrata Rail Trail barrier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA, LANCASTER, Pa. -- Police in Lancaster County are searching for the person responsible for taking dozens of safety bolts and washers off of a wooden barrier at the Ephrata rail trail along North State Street.

Some parents in the community are growing concerned for their children’s safety.

“The last thing I need it to take four kids the hospital," said Shiela Buckwalter. “I can’t believe that anybody would take the time to do that, that’s just crazy," she added.

Sheila Buckwalter says she regularly uses the Ephrata Rail Trail and brings her kids each time.

“I don’t think there’s a time where we come out here and my kids don’t hang on this," said Buckwalter.

After catching word of the missing bolts, she says she’ll be keeping a closer eye moving forward.

“One of the kids could really hurt themselves if they jumped on it or something and all the sudden it fell through," said Buckwalter.

However, police say the issue isn’t just about safety.

“They were put there with taxpayer money and they will be replaced using taxpayer labor and money and we’d really rather be spending public money on things that aren’t cleaning up someone else’s mess," said Lt. Christopher McKim, Ephrata Police Department.

“It’s disappointing that someone would take the time out of their day just to do something really against the community," said Theodore Isaacs, of Ephrata.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police Department.