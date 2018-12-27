Police seek person of interest in theft of money from Pepsi machine

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in connection with the theft of money from a Pepsi machine.

Police say an individual (pictured above) broke into the machine on December 22 around 5:20 a.m. and took money. The machine is located in the 400 block of Wayne Avenue.

A vehicle, believed to be a 2005 Hyundai Tucson, was observed leaving the business at the time of the theft, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip here.