Prepare for rain Friday morning then scattered showers during the afternoon

SOGGY END TO THE WEEK: Clouds thicken through evening. Winds are breezy out of the southeast. Conditions remain dry for much of the evening hours. Once beyond 10PM, a few spot showers are possible. The best chance for rain is after midnight. Allow extra time for the Friday morning commute. Rain is likely to slow traffic down. Heading into the afternoon, showers become scattered before tapering and ending. Friday evening plans are looking drier and mild. Afternoon readings are in the middle and upper 50s, with overnight temperatures slowly falling through the 40s. A secondary front early Saturday reinforces chillier for the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Winds are quite gusty Saturday holding temperatures in the middle 40s. Plenty of cloud cover limits sunshine. Skies clear out a bit and winds die down heading into the overnight period. Temperatures fall quickly to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees Sunday morning. Southern system is looking more likely to stay south keeping the second half of the weekend dry with more sunshine. Readings climb to near 40 degrees. Clouds build ahead of the next system Sunday night. Showers hold off until morning.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AND NEW YEAR’S DAY: A wet end to the 2018 year only seems fitting. It is the second wettest year of all time. Showers pick up during the afternoon Monday. Once again, we are on the mild side of the storm system. Temperatures climb to the lower 40s. Keep the umbrella handy for New Year’s Eve, if you are planning on heading out to celebrate. Wet weather is still possible into the overnight period. Plenty of clouds hang on for Tuesday with early showers. Highs are mild in the upper 40s. Chillier, more seasonable, and drier air returns for Wednesday and Thursday with readings back into the 30s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist