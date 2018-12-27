Wild turkey finds home in Sheetz parking lot, becomes talk of community

At neighborhood convenience stores, like Sheetz in Mount Joy Township, Adams County, it’s not uncommon to see a lot of regulars.

And there’s one in particular that has been extra loyal.

“I’ve seen him up near Sunoco, but he’ll never go to Sunoco. He’s a Sheetz boy completely. He doesn’t play around with other people,” said Skylar Lewis, manager at Sheetz.

He’s new to the area, and at first, some people were a little put off by his odd behavior.

“We have workers that park on site everyday and he likes to hang out on their trucks,” said Lewis.

A little creepy, if you think about it.

But this Sheetz freak isn’t like the rest…

“Sometimes I’ll get people who are like, ‘Uh, there’s a turkey on my car!’” said Lewis.

Meet Frank, as the Sheetz employees call him.

“Not a clue where he came from, he just kind of showed up right after Thanksgiving,” said Lewis.

And he seems to have no plan to leave.

“There’s a lot of people coming from other states and everything and say, ‘Wow, did you know there’s a turkey out there?’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s Frank,’” said Steve Paul, Sheetz associate.

Frank has become the talk of the town.

“‘Did you see the turkey today…yeah I saw him.’ It’s a Christmas turkey instead of a Thanksgiving turkey,” said one Sheetz shopper.

“I see her every morning when I go to work, she’s on the wire. And when I come home, I see her prancing around,” said another.

Frank even has his own Facebook page, where he calls himself, “The Sheetz Turkey,” and he’s already gathered hundreds of new friends.

In a facebook message, he, or whoever helps him run the page, tells us, “As long as I can connect with people and bring happiness to the world, the Sheetz Turkey I will stay. And that’s even after Turkey Hill has offered me quite the deal to make that my home.”

