Cumberland County ice rink sold to church, will remain operational through March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. --- On Friday, Twin Ponds West was sold to Lancaster County-based LCBC Church.

Owners Reed Patton and his wife, Lisa Vranicar-Patton, said the reason for the sale is operations outgrew the demand for ice in West Shore.

Patton said the ice rink side of the complex is expected to be repurposed into a sanctuary.

Ice rink operations will be consolidated to Twin Ponds East in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

“Both rinks were going to suffer financially unless we got rid of the one so it’s really good. I feel very good. We did this as a community service to some extent and it served the community very well and it’s time for the building to move on to a better use at this point,” said Patton.

Twin Ponds West, built in 1996, will remain in operation through March 2019.

The future of the other side of the complex, including activities such as gymnastics, wrestling and crossfit, is still up in the air.

With three months left as Twin Ponds West, Vranicar-Patton said they want to thank those who made memories inside their facility.

“We may have built this building brick by brick but it’s really the community and the foundation and the people that have brought life into Twin Ponds West,” said Vranicar-Patton.

One such family is Greg Kohler's from Palmyra.

He said many a weekends are spent at Twin Ponds West taking his son, Landon, to games and tournaments.

With medals and trophies to his son's name, Kohler said it will be a memorable place for his family.

“He’s experienced a lot of firsts here so as a father, I’ve watched that and I’ll probably take that with me forever...There will be a lot of sentimental value in losing this,” said Kohler.

LCBC Church was unavailable for comment. Its phone line said they are closed through the holidays, re-opening on January 2.

Public skating times are available at Twin Ponds West at the following times:

Friday and Saturday evenings from 730-9pm.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2-4pm.

Twin Ponds East hosts public skating from noon-2pm on Mondays and Fridays.