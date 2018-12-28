Damp Friday, especially during the morning, with briefly mild temperatures before the weekend

SHOWERS SLOWLY FADE FRIDAY: The next system is bringing quite the damp start to this Friday morning across Central PA. There’s plenty of showers through the morning, so have the umbrella ready for the commute, and a little extra time too! Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s to start, but they’ll jump through the day. It’s mild and breezy Friday, but the showers gradually become less numerous during the afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50s, with a few spots even flirting with 60 degrees. Conditions clear through the evening and overnight. The winds pick up and temperatures start to tumble. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

BREEZY & CHILLY WEEKEND: The weekend sees a breezy start, and temperatures drop back to chilly readings. Saturday is much drier with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It’s also quite breezy too. Afternoon temperatures are only in the lower to middle 40s. Sunday’s forecast is looking much more optimistic. Chances for some snow showers have decreased, and they were already low. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the lower 40s. The winds are light to calm.

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST: The next system spreads fast throughout the region Monday, bringing plenty of showers to the region by late morning. It’s a damp one for New Year’s Eve plans. Expect to need the umbrella for any plans or festivities, and that’s going to last through much of the night. The showers dry out very early on New Year’s Day, with breezes picking up fast throughout the day. Temperatures Monday are slow to rise into the upper 30s to lower 40s by the evening. On Tuesday, expect milder afternoon highs in the 50s as temperatures continue to rise through the night. This is before temperatures begin to drop in the wake of the system. Wednesday is partly cloudy and breezy. Colder air continues to settle into the region. Highs are in the middle to upper 30s. It’s more of the same with partly sunny skies. Expect similar temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

Stay Weather Smart, and have a great weekend!