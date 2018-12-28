Olivia’s grills up Steak Caprese Focaccia & Italian Lentil Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Olivia’s stops by the FOX43 Kitchen.
Today, Chefs Yanni & Harry from Olivia’s prepared steak caprese focaccia & Italian lentil soup.
You can check it out in the clips above and below are the recipes:
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Grilled Steak Caprese Focaccia
A delicious sandwich served open faced w fire grilled steak, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella balls, berry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, & topped w a Garlic infused Arugula Pesto.
Garlicy Arugula Pesto
6 oz E.V.O.O
2 oz freshly minced garlic
4 oz basil - finely chopped
4 oz arugula- finely chopped
2 oz grated Romano cheese
Pinch - kosher salt
Pinch - black pepper
Mix all ingredients together.
Italian Lentil Soup
1 cup onions - coarsely chopped
1 cup carrots - coarsely chopped
1 cup celery - coarsely chopped
4 oz garlic butter
4 oz E.V.O.O.
1 lb lentils
1/2 lb ground chuck
1/2 lb ground sausage
2 tbsp rosemary chopped
2 tbsp garlic - minced
4 oz bacon - chopped
4 cups fresh kale - chopped
2 tbsp oregano
1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
3 bay leaves
1 gallon chicken stock
4 tbsp grated Romano cheese
4 tbsp basil - chopped
8 oz can Italian tomatoes
1/2 cup fire roasted red peppers - chopped
1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes - chopped
2 cups zucchini- chopped
2 cups red skin potatoes - chopped
Pinch - kosher salt
Pinch - black pepper
Sauté onions, celery, & carrots w garlic butter, evoo, ground chuck, bacon, sausage, garlic, salt, & pepper on med- high heat. Add rosemary, lentils, oregano, pepper flake, bay leaf, kale, chicken stock, fire roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, potatoes, & zucchini & simmer for 15-20 minutes or until veggies are fork tender. Stir in Romano cheese.
Enjoy!