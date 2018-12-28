Olivia’s grills up Steak Caprese Focaccia & Italian Lentil Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Olivia’s stops by the FOX43 Kitchen.

Today, Chefs Yanni & Harry from Olivia’s prepared steak caprese focaccia & Italian lentil soup.

You can check it out in the clips above and below are the recipes:

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Grilled Steak Caprese Focaccia

A delicious sandwich served open faced w fire grilled steak, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella balls, berry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, & topped w a Garlic infused Arugula Pesto.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garlicy Arugula Pesto

6 oz E.V.O.O

2 oz freshly minced garlic

4 oz basil - finely chopped

4 oz arugula- finely chopped

2 oz grated Romano cheese

Pinch - kosher salt

Pinch - black pepper

Mix all ingredients together.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Italian Lentil Soup

1 cup onions - coarsely chopped

1 cup carrots - coarsely chopped

1 cup celery - coarsely chopped

4 oz garlic butter

4 oz E.V.O.O.

1 lb lentils

1/2 lb ground chuck

1/2 lb ground sausage

2 tbsp rosemary chopped

2 tbsp garlic - minced

4 oz bacon - chopped

4 cups fresh kale - chopped

2 tbsp oregano

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

3 bay leaves

1 gallon chicken stock

4 tbsp grated Romano cheese

4 tbsp basil - chopped

8 oz can Italian tomatoes

1/2 cup fire roasted red peppers - chopped

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes - chopped

2 cups zucchini- chopped

2 cups red skin potatoes - chopped

Pinch - kosher salt

Pinch - black pepper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sauté onions, celery, & carrots w garlic butter, evoo, ground chuck, bacon, sausage, garlic, salt, & pepper on med- high heat. Add rosemary, lentils, oregano, pepper flake, bay leaf, kale, chicken stock, fire roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, potatoes, & zucchini & simmer for 15-20 minutes or until veggies are fork tender. Stir in Romano cheese.

Enjoy!