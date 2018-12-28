Penn State players, coaches enjoying what the Orlando area has to offer off the gridiron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every bowl game has its perks.

But for Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, those perks may be a little bit more special.

On Thursday night, each player had a $400 shopping spree at Best Buy. And on Friday following practice: a trip to Walt Disney World.

"It's always fun to go to the amusement parks," said Terry Smith, the program's assistant head coach. "It's always fun to see our guys who are a bunch of 18 to 22, 23-year-old kids show that they're truly kids. ... (Running) around the park, jumping on rides and just enjoying the trip. This is the fruits of our labor."

The Citrus Bowl is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on New Year's Day.