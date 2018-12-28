× Sears at Park City Center in Lancaster among those closing in March

LANCASTER — Dozens of Sears and Kmart locations throughout the United States will close in March 2019.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced Friday that 80 total stores will close, including the Sears at Park City Center in Lancaster. The accompanying Sears Auto Center at Sears stores will also be closing.

Four other Pennsylvania-based stores are included in the closure: Sears’ stores in Greensburg and Altoona as well as Kmart locations in Pittsburgh and Erie.

Liquidation sales at the stores are expected to begin in two weeks, the company said in a statement.

The latest announcement comes a month after the company said 40 Sears and Kmart locations will be closed by February 2019.

Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection on October 15. The company has been seeking a bidder willing to keep the remaining stores open as part of a reorganization of the business. It faces a self-imposed deadline of 4 p.m. Friday for bids.

So far, a hedge fund controlled by Eddie Lampert, Sears’ former CEO and now largest creditor, is the only entity to publicly disclose a plan to bid.

A full list of closures can be found here.

CNN contributed to this report.