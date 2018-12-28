Senior cornerback to wrap up Penn State career in FL with home crowd behind him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye heard the Nittany Lions roar all the way from Tampa and signed up to play for the Blue and White.

While the team makes final preparations for their matchup with Kentucky, Oruwariye is still scrambling to fill ticket demand from family and friends.

"Pushing 20 maybe 25, just about ... It might get up to 30," said Oruwariye. "Guys that I kind of gave tickets to throughout the years to Pennsylvania games, New Jersey games, and then they helped me out for the bowl game."

Everyone in college football knows Florida is fertile territory for big-time recruits. And you may see more kids like Oruwariye leaving home to run on the field at Beaver Stadium.

"Some of the recruiting battles we won during the recruiting cycle, and obviously coach (Ja'Juan) Seider's recruiting background down here," said tight ends coach Tyler Bowen. ... "There's no cookie-cutter way to recruit. I think there's strengths and weaknesses in areas and that's obviously shown through with coach Seider and the relationships we've been able to build down here as a program in a very short time."

Oruwariye is the unofficial central Florida tour guide this week. His teammates are bombarding him with questions about the best restaurants and places to go.

"Being in sunshine, palm trees is great for anyone and it's just the last chance with my boys to get the 'dub' and go out on the right note," he said.