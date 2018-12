× Two people killed in single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Two people were killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg, police confirm to FOX43.

Police say a vehicle struck and sheared a pole at 7th and Schuylkill Streets around 6:48 p.m. There’s no word on the condition of the third occupant who was in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.