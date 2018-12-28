Weekend brings chillier temperatures and gusty winds

GUSTY & CHILLY FOR THE WEEKEND: After a wet start to the day, the evening is dry with clouds slowly fading. Temperatures are mild in the 40s and 50s, then fall overnight into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds are quite gusty Saturday holding temperatures in the middle 40s. Plenty of cloud cover limits sunshine. Skies clear out a bit and winds die down heading into the overnight period. Temperatures fall quickly to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees by Sunday morning. The second half of the weekend is brighter with more sunshine and calmer winds. Readings climb to the lower and middle 40s, once again, above average. Clouds build ahead of the next system Sunday night. Showers hold off until morning.

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST: The New Year’s celebrations are looking wet. Be prepared with an umbrella if you plan on being outside. It’s fitting to end 2018 with rain. It is the second wettest year of all time. As rain spreads across the area, conditions go downhill through the day Monday. Temperatures climb to the lower 40s then hold steady for much of the day. During the evening, milder air begins to push temperatures upward. By Tuesday, we are in the lower 50s with very early showers tapering. In the wake of the departing system, winds become gusty. Cold air returns to the area dropping temperatures back to the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days are dry but showers do return Friday with highs near 40 degrees.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist