4-year-old Berks County child killed in farming accident

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Berks County, Pa. — A 4-year-old boy was killed in a farming accident in Berks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to police, the boy was accidentally run over by a “farm implement.”

The boy was transported to the Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 10 a.m.