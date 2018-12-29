Calm and dry weekend before more rain showers end off the year!

CALM AND DRY WEEKEND: After drying up from the shower activity late on Friday, we have no more wet weather to worry about for the weekend. We did break a daily record for rainfall on Friday topping out at 1.16″ as the storm total – breaking the old record of 1.04″ set back in 1942. We saw a bit of sunshine earlier today which allowed temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 40s! Not a bad day for Saturday despite windy conditions persisting and keeping wind chills stuck in the 30s. Sunday’s highs should be similar in the mid 40s with generally lighter winds. Some cloud cover could be increasing tomorrow, but no rain until we push into next week.

WET START TO NEXT WEEK/END TO THE YEAR: New Years Eve looks to unfortunately be wet. We were tracking out this exact system earlier this week which originally looked to move in by Tuesday – models have since tracked this rain maker a bit sooner. Rain showers are expected to arrive by late morning on Monday and continue through the rest of the day. Very similar to the system that just brought us a nice soaking on Friday, expect much of the same for Monday. I don’t believe we will see any widespread flooding, although minor water issues may be possible. Showers will dry out late Monday night likely – NEXT YEAR! Temperatures should once again spike into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the late Monday-Tuesday time-frame. We dry out heading into New Years Day, but more rain is right around the corner! Our next chance for shower activity will likely be late next week!

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash