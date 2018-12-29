× Driver hits four cars in hit-and-run accident near Buchanan Elementary School

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. — A Jeep collided with four other vehicles shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

The accident occurred in front of Buchanan Elementary School, in Lancaster.

According to the fire department, the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee hit four cars and then flipped onto its roof.

The Jeep hit a red Toyota Corolla, which then collided with a black Toyota Prius. Both of those cars were pushed onto the sidewalk in the accident. Both cars sustained severe damage.

A silver Toyota Prius and a black Chevy Malibu also sustained damage in the incident, according to the fire department. Two street signs were also knocked over.

The driver and the occupants of the white Jeep fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Manheim Township Police.