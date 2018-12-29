Mr. Mike’s record shop closes after 33 years of business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- It's the end of an era for a popular Dauphin County record shop.

Mr. Mike's Discount Records is closing it's doors Saturday after 33 years of business.

The store spent several years in Steelton before moving a few doors down to Harrisburg in 2016.

Mr. Mike himself says, while he's sad to see his store close, it's been an amazing run.

"It's very emotional, like I said. People said I made a lot of money here, but I made enough to pay the bills and put my kids through school, I'm very fortunate," he said. "But the thing I'm most appreciative of is the people I met. Nothing can replace the the people I met, especially this last day--this will live with me forever."

Mr. Mike says his future plans include taking it easy for a while and listening to music.

There will be another farewell party Sunday night at 7 p.m. at Club XL in Harrisburg, featuring 13 DJs to celebrate this bittersweet moment.

The mayor of Steelton also read a proclamation today, naming January 1, 2019, the official Mr. Michael Kevin Albert day, for all his contributions to the community.