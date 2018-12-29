Nissley Vineyards holds second annual fireside tasting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. -- A Lancaster County vineyard is saying cheers to winter.

Today kicked off the second annual fireside tasting at Nissley Vineyards in Conoy Township.

Each weekend for the next month, they're inviting people to come out, enjoy some snacks, games, and of course, wine.

"I mean, in winter time, sitting by a fire and enjoying snacks with wine gives people a chance to break up their day," said Tiffany Anderson, sales manager of Nissley Vineyards. "It gives a chance for people to get away from cabin fever, so we hope those people will take advantage and enjoy what we have to offer."

This year, they will also offer beer from local breweries.

The event will run from 12 to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until February 3.