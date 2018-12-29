Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Police arrest man for child sex abuse in Steelton

Posted 1:58 PM, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 02:01PM, December 29, 2018

STEELTON BOROUGH, Dauphin – Police have arrested 23-year-old Damian Freese for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor.

In September 2018, detectives began investigating sexual crimes involving the 23-year-old.

Freese was arrested December 21st and face several charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim less than 16-years-old, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of a child and statutory sexual assault.

Freese is Dauphin County prison awaiting arraignment.