Police investigate home break-ins in Cornwall Borough
CORNWALL BOROUGH, Lebanon – Police are investigating several home break-ins in Lebanon County.
They say a Burd Coleman resident reported seeing a man walking through the backyard at 3 a.m., Friday but he did not report the incident to police until just before 9 a.m.
Following an investigation police determined several residences in the area were broken into overnight and they say the suspect is likely on foot.
Authorities are reminding residents to call police if they see anything suspicious or “out of the ordinary.” Officers are on duty 24 hours a day.