Train strikes car in Cumberland County

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Cumberland – A Boiling Springs man is charged with driving under the influence after a train struck his car early Saturday morning.

The accident happened just before 4:30 a.m., according to State Police.

Police say, Ethan Davis, 21, was driving on Race Street heading towards Mountain Road when he right onto the railroad tracks and became stuck on the tracks.

State police say Davis got out of his car and fled the area, before the train hit his car.

Authorities say the train dragged the car for about 500 yards on the railroad track.

Davis was later taken into custody by authorities and charged with a DUI.

No injuries were reported.