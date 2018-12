× Crews respond to single-vehicle crash; No driver found inside vehicle

Franklin County – No driver was found when MMP & W Fire Company responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday Morning.

According to the company’s Facebook page the crash happened after 6:00 a.m. along the 13000 block of Lincoln Way West.

When crews arrived to the scene they found a vehicle smashed into a tree. They did not find anyone in the vehicle according to the company.

The truck was eventually towed from the area.