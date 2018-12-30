Dance and fundraiser held to benefit local farmer and his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. -- A community came together to help a local dairy farmer pay for his hospital bills.

Dean Innerst spent a month in the hospital after more than 20 surgeries to fix his colon.

The fundraiser included prizes up for auction, line dancing and a pig roast, with all of the benefits going towards the Innerst family.

FOX43 spoke with the organizer of the event, Gavrielle Wentworth, on the community support needed for a local farmer.

"He and his family are the type of people who are going to be there for you," said Wentworth. They always have their door open for you; they are very community oriented. And just like I said they are a lending hand if you need it. It's amazing how much support is there from a community and letters you get from people you don't even know who donate to this cause. So we are just grateful for everyone's support."

Innerst is going to physical and occupational therapy.

The good news: he's recovering well.