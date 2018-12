× Elderly man beaten and robbed in Adams County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Adams County – State Police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was beaten and robbed, early Saturday morning.

State police say the incident happened between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m.

The elderly man was severely beaten, and the suspects stole several items from the residence police say.

The 69-year-old was flown to York Hospital with life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

State police are investigating.