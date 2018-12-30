Family of man killed in crash in Harrisburg says they want answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The family of a man killed in a crash Friday is mourning their loss and asking authorities in Harrisburg for answers.

We now know Eugene Jackson, 40, and Alfonso Hawkins, 46, died after the car they were in hit a utility pole and caught on fire in Harrisburg.

Close friends and family held a vigil for Alfonso Hawkins in York Sunday night.

Loved ones released balloons for Hawkins; there were many tears and just as many questions.

Family tells FOX43 it's a loss they never would've expected, and now, they want answers.

"I just want to know what happened to my brother, that's all. I just want to now what happened," said Serena Brabham, Hawkin's sister. "We haven't heard anything, and no one has reached out to us to say anything."

Brabham wants to know what happened moments before her brother died.

Harrisburg police say a driver whose name hasn't been released was speeding down 7th Street when the car hit a utility pole and caught fire. It happened near the intersection of

Authorities say bystanders pulled all three people from the wreck before flames fully engulfed the vehicle.

"We were led to believe it was a police chase, but now, we found out that was absolutely not true," added Brabham.

Family just wonder - what is true and why was the driver speeding?

"We're victims of this. My brother was in the car, getting a ride to the hospital. He signed out of a facility he was in four minutes before this happened. He just got in that car," stated Brabham.

"He was really sick that day. He was on his way to the hospital. As far, as I know, he called a gentleman for a ride to the hospital," said Raymond Ritter, Hawkin's brother-in-law.

Right now, they say all they can do is remember the man Hawkins was and say their final goodbyes.

"A beautiful person that is going to be truly missed. My life will never be the same," said Brabham.

"We go talk to the coroner tomorrow and make arrangements to get him back to York," said Ritter.

"I don't know the people that well he was with, but it just doesn't sound good. It sounds like it wasn't the ride to call for," said Brabham.

Police couldn't tell us if there was any foul play involved or even why the driver was speeding.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.