SHIPPENSBURG, Franklin – Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a parked car damaged early Sunday morning.

Police say a driver drove their vehicle into a legally parked car then drove away.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on South Fayette Street.

Police say the vehicle is a 2015-2019 Subaru Legacy grey sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7361.