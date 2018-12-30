Showers arrive right in time to end the year and temperatures spike again!

DRY END TO THE WEEKEND: Much like Saturday, today featured a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures again climbing into the mid 40s for highs. The above average temperature trend continues through today, we are sitting roughly 6 degrees above average for Sunday. Heading into next week, this pattern doesn’t look to be breaking anytime soon. We have remained dry so far this weekend, but more wet weather is right around the corner. Winds will pick up with this next system that is expected to move through tomorrow and bring more rain our way. We are already sitting at the 2nd wettest year on record, and more rain is definitely something we don’t need!

WET END TO THE YEAR: Is it any surprise that we will be ending the year on the same note we spent most of it? Yes, showers are unfortunately going to dampen your New Years Eve plans. Rain will arrive mid to late morning Monday with showers persisting through the rest of the day. I think our morning commute could escape dry, but grab the umbrella if you are heading to work tomorrow – you’ll make use of it by lunch time! It is possible we see minor flooding issues due to the lack of major dry time, but I don’t anticipate we see any widespread flooding tomorrow. Showers linger into the overnight period likely drying up by next year! Wet weather will slowly taper off after midnight with us likely waking up to a dry morning New Years Day. Tired of the rain yet? Even more is in the forecast for the later half of the next week.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash