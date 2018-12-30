Tiny Town celebrates New Year’s Eve with a glow in the dark party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. -- It's a New Year celebration of another kind: Tiny Town in Lancaster hosted New Year's Eve a few hours early with their second annual glow in the dark party.

The event included playhouses covered in glow in the dark material for kids of all ages to enjoy and a cafe kitchen set up for the parents to supervise.

Kids enjoyed face painting, a popcorn bar and even a dance party to countdown a balloon drop to ring in the new year.

"I brought my niece for a Christmas present, so to have something to bring a kid to and have fun together is incredible, and if you're looking for a place to bring a young kid, you can spend hours here," said an attendee.

Tiny Town is already gearing up for 2019 with plans to host parties for other holidays this year.