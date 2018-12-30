Trace McSorley ready to finish historic Penn State career with Citrus Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The visual evidence and the career records speak for themselves. But they don't tell the whole story when it comes to Trace McSorley. Number nine will make his 40th consecutive start for the Nittany Lions. It marks the end of one of the most successful three year runs in program history.

"You know, it's been an honor to coach a kid who gives everything he's got every day," said offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. "Whatever it is, you know, he's giving his maximum effort and his maximum attention to detail in every single thing that he does. And that's a rare thing."

"Obviously, I imagined having success, and that was a goal, but for it to have been planned out and played out like this, I probably wouldn't say that," said McSorley. "I would have thought it would have been, I guess, at this magnitude, but, for me, it was always my goal to come in and be one of the best quarterbacks in Penn State history."

While the National Championship will not be part of his legacy, he does have a Big Ten title, an electrifying Rose Bowl performance, a Fiesta Bowl victory and now a trip to the Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky's defensive coordinator Matt House knows who he's facing.

"A winner, a guy that just consistently finds a way to win," said house. "He prolongs downs. He can throw the ball vertically down the field. He can hurt you with his feet, but more than anything, I think he's just a winner."

McSorley goes for win number 32 as a starter on New Year's Day. His career comes full circle in Florida. He burst onto the scene when Christian Hackenberg was hurt in the Taxslayer Bowl three years ago in Jacksonville. He will wrap up his time in the blue and white at the Citrus Bowl.