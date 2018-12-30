× Two people taken to hospital following shooting in York

YORK, York County, Pa. — Two victims were taken to York Hospital after being shot on Sunday in York.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 5:26 p.m. at W. Market St. and Belvidere Ave. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

York City Police also said that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the York City Police Department.