Arrest made in York Shooting

YORK, PA — York City Police make an arrest after a shooting that sent a man and woman to the hospital yesterday.

Jose Antonio Rivera-Sabo, 28, of York is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on two victims. Krystal Rodriguez, 31, and Francisco Rodriguez, 32, both of York, were both shot in the incident on Sunday near the intersection of W. Market St. and Belvidere Ave. Krystal was shot three times in the leg and and Francisco was shot once in the leg. Both victims are in stable condition. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a disagreement which remains under investigation.