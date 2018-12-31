Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Arrest made in York Shooting

Posted 8:22 AM, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 08:23AM, December 31, 2018

YORK, PA — York City Police make an arrest after a shooting that sent a man and woman to the hospital yesterday.
Jose Antonio Rivera-Sabo, 28, of York is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on two victims. Krystal Rodriguez, 31,  and Francisco Rodriguez, 32, both of York, were both shot in the incident on Sunday near the intersection of W. Market St. and Belvidere Ave.  Krystal was shot three times in the leg and and Francisco was shot once in the leg. Both victims are in stable condition.  Investigators say the incident stemmed from a disagreement which remains under investigation.  