City of York will begin collecting Christmas trees Wednesday

YORK — The City of York will be collecting Christmas trees from Wednesday through Friday, January 11, the city announced Monday.

Residents should place their trees at their regular pick-up points by 6 a.m. on their designated collection days. All ornaments, lights, tinsel, and tree stands should be removed, the city says.

Tree bags should NOT be used, according to the city.

Trees that are placed for collection after the designated “final collection” date of Jan. 11 will be collected by the city’s trash collection contractor, and will not be chipped for mulch, the city says. Each tree placed for collection after Jan. 11 will replace one bag of trash in the contractor’s normal six-bag limit.