Friend of elderly man beaten in Adams County describes attack

FRANKLIN TWP., ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- Neighbors and friends of an Adams County senior citizen speak out after he was brutally beaten during a robbery.

Now, Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three men accused of nearly beating that elderly man to death.

Authorities say the attack happened early Saturday morning between 1 and 2 a.m.

State police call the attack on Old Route 30 an attempted homicide.

"He was attacked in his driveway, dragged inside his house where he was attacked even more," said Dustin Boyd, the victim's friend.

Dustin Boyd says his friend 69-year-old Dan Keyes was left there to die.

"They had broken all of his windows out of his vehicles, ransacked his buildings, left him on the floor bleeding and broken, and with no phone, because they had broke his phone so he couldn't call anybody. He was there for about 8 hours, before somebody stopped to visit him, and found him," explained Boyd.

According to police, three men wearing dark clothes, masks, and gloves stole cash and a .38 special handgun from the victim.

Authorities say the men are between 5'5 and 5'10 and believe they are hispanic.

Boyd believes whoever did it targeted his friend, while some neighbors wonder if they should be worried.

"I don't think it was a normal break in this house. I think something had been set up. Judging by the severity of the brutality and the beating..." he explained.

"We are hopeful it is an isolated situation, that it's not something that was a random act that we have to worry about," said Isaac Bucher, who lives near the victim.

"It is mind boggling... doing something like that to someone, young, old, whatever," said Bernie Weishaar, who also lives near the victim.

Neighbors just hope police figure out what exactly happened.

"Hopefully, they can catch whoever did this and we can go back to our normal lives," added Bucher.