Harrisburg man arrested after taking three juveniles on joyride in stolen car, police say

HARRISBURG — An 18-year-old Harrisburg man is facing theft and drug charges after police say he and three juvenile passengers were found in a stolen car after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Emauri Barnes is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to the incident, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Police say the vehicle Barnes was driving, a 2013 Chevy Silverado, was stolen from the 200 block of Redwood Street on Thursday, Dec. 27.

The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of N. Progress Avenue and Centerfield Road in Harrisburg at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, after police observed it traveling on the 2100 block of Walnut Street.

Barnes, who was driving, was charged and taken to Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment, then taken to Dauphin County Prison.

The three juvenile passengers were all wanted by Dauphin County Juvenile Probation for violating their probation, police say. They were taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center and later transported to South Mountain Detention Facility.