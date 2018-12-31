Intoxicated woman assaulted officers as they responded to domestic disturbance, police allege

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Stevens woman faces charges after she allegedly assaulted police officers while they responded to a domestic disturbance Friday.

Police were called to a residence located in the 300 block of Cardinal Road, Warwick Township. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by 55-year-old Tamara Shirk, who police say was intoxicated.

It’s alleged that Shirk kicked, punched and repeatedly struck responding officers. She was then taken into custody.

Shirk has been charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

She was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bond.