Mechanicsburg Police searching for suspect in drug delivery resulting in death case

MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the suspect in a drug delivery resulting in death investigation.

Quent Antonio Neely, 36, is currently wanted on multiple bench warrants in addition to his alleged involvement in this case.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department. Anonymous tips can be left on the Mechanicsburg Police Department tipline (717) 691-3309.