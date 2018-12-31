× Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Berks County; jackpot for Tuesday now at $415 million

Middletown — One winning Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from the Friday, December 28, drawing was sold at a Berks County eatery, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

D&J Sandwich Shop, 200 Revere Blvd., Reading, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 09-10-25-37-38, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 21, to win the $1 million prize, less applicable withholding.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the Friday Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to a $415 million annuity value, or $248.8 million cash. The jackpot is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit October 23, when a jackpot-winning ticket worth an annuity value of $1.537 billion ($877.8 million cash) was sold in South Carolina. The holder of that jackpot-winning ticket has yet to come forward.

For the Friday drawing, more than 58,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes, including more than 11,000 tickets purchased with the Megaplier option that won prizes multiplied by two. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, January 1.