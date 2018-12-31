Northwest EMS personnel prepare for busy NYE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emergencies don’t take vacations, so neither do EMS personnel.

“This is one of the scenarios, basically, that we signed up for," said Emmanuel Vizcaino, EMT with Northwest EMS.

And night’s like New Year’s Eve tend to be some of their busiest.

“Tonight’s traditionally a holiday that is alcohol based, bringing in the new year, celebrating, this and that, and there’s folks that seem to overdo it,” said Tony Helsel, paramedic with Northwest EMS.

Hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst...first responders at Northwest EMS in Lancaster County are getting ready for anything that could happen.

"Alcohol related calls can get really dangerous. Because we really don’t know what we’re getting into. There’s a lot of people that we go to their homes, and some of them are really peaceful about it when we’re there. Other ones get really aggravated and agitated when we’re there,” said Helsel.

They say it can be a tough deal, especially on a holiday.

“We kind of sacrifice our time with our family to serve the community,” said Vizcaino.

But as they said before, it’s what they signed up for. Their resolution, if you will.

“It’s a calling. It’s something you’re willing to do to help other people,” said Vizcauno.